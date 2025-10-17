Ayyappa Seva Sangham criticises Sabarimala preparations, alleges neglect amid gold row

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season approaching and President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit Sabarimala, several approach roads to Pampa remain in a poor state, prompting criticism from devotee organisations. They have accused the state government of neglecting basic infrastructure at the hill shrine while being “fully engaged in damage control over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy.”

Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham general secretary D Vijayakumar said preparations for the annual pilgrimage season were “largely ignored” this year. He pointed out that around 30 government departments, including police, devaswom, transport, and forest, are involved in Sabarimala arrangements, yet coordination among them remains weak. He suggested appointing a dedicated IAS officer to oversee Sabarimala affairs.

Highlighting road conditions, Vijayakumar noted that the Kerala High Court had identified 17 major roads and 57 subsidiary roads linked to Sabarimala for maintenance. “Yet every year, the condition of these roads remains the same. With just a month left for the season, roads are still in a pathetic state. As usual, temporary patchwork will be done at the last minute, just for namesake,” he said.

Vijayakumar also raised concerns over traffic management. “In many stretches, even two vehicles cannot pass simultaneously. A multilevel parking system should be developed. Instead of improving facilities for pilgrims, the government is focused on revenue collection,” he said. According to his organisation’s unofficial estimate, Sabarimala generates over Rs 2,000 crore each pilgrimage season through vehicle entry fees, GST from purchases, and KSRTC service revenue.