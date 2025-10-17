Ayyappa Seva Sangham criticises Sabarimala preparations, alleges neglect amid gold row

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season approaching and President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit Sabarimala, several approach roads to Pampa remain in a poor state, prompting criticism from devotee organisations. They have accused the state government of neglecting basic infrastructure at the hill shrine while being “fully engaged in damage control over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy.”
Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham general secretary D Vijayakumar said preparations for the annual pilgrimage season were “largely ignored” this year. He pointed out that around 30 government departments, including police, devaswom, transport, and forest, are involved in Sabarimala arrangements, yet coordination among them remains weak. He suggested appointing a dedicated IAS officer to oversee Sabarimala affairs.
Highlighting road conditions, Vijayakumar noted that the Kerala High Court had identified 17 major roads and 57 subsidiary roads linked to Sabarimala for maintenance. “Yet every year, the condition of these roads remains the same. With just a month left for the season, roads are still in a pathetic state. As usual, temporary patchwork will be done at the last minute, just for namesake,” he said.
Vijayakumar also raised concerns over traffic management. “In many stretches, even two vehicles cannot pass simultaneously. A multilevel parking system should be developed. Instead of improving facilities for pilgrims, the government is focused on revenue collection,” he said. According to his organisation’s unofficial estimate, Sabarimala generates over Rs 2,000 crore each pilgrimage season through vehicle entry fees, GST from purchases, and KSRTC service revenue.
Comparing Sabarimala with Tirupati, he said, “Bus services are free at Tirupati, but at Sabarimala, even urinals are not fully free. Devotees face exploitation at every step. Since they are genuine devotees, they do not complain, and the government takes advantage of this.” He urged the government to appoint a permanent chief executive officer at Sannidhanam, stating that seasonal officers and last-minute planning are insufficient.
Vijayakumar also accused the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) of sidelining the Ayyappa Seva Sangham. “We are the only organised body of Ayyappa devotees, ready to provide 24-hour free annadanam at Sabarimala, but we are excluded due to the greed of certain TDB members,” he said. He warned that poor government services create space for middlemen and corrupt elements.
The organisation highlighted concerns over aravana and prasadam distribution, poor sanitation, and unfair pricing. Safety issues were also raised, with demands for accident-free travel through redesigning dangerous curves along the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road under a safe zone project. Vijayakumar said pilgrims from other states are being overcharged by taxi operators, and basic awareness boards asking pilgrims not to throw clothes into the Pampa are missing.
Referring to the ongoing gold plating controversy, Vijayakumar criticised the present TDB leadership, alleging ritual violations and corruption. “The TDB president claims to have sent the Sabarimala idols five times for maintenance without informing the special commissioner or the court. If the members have any morality left, they should resign,” he said.