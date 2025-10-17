Chandy Oommen says he was ‘humiliated’ on father’s death anniversary after Youth Congress post removal

KOTTAYAM: The resentment between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups in the Congress over the selection of Youth Congress (YC) state president appears to be escalating into a full-blown confrontation, with Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen coming out against Congress and Youth Congress leaderships.

Chandy Oommen on Thursday publicly expressed his dissatisfaction, highlighting the manner in which he was removed from the organisational position of the YC earlier and was currently being treated within the Congress.

While extending support to Abin Varkey, who was also a candidate for the YC presidency but was overlooked in favour of O J Janeesh, Chandy Oommen on Thursday said he was deeply hurt when he was removed from the YC organisational position on the death anniversary day of his father Oommen Chandy in 2024, that too without intimation.

Interestingly, Chandy Oommen’s outbursts against the leadership came on the day when Janeesh arrived at the tomb of Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally to pay tributes before taking charge as YC president.

Chandy Oommen’s remarks reflect a long-standing conflict with the Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil duo, that began after he was relieved of his duties in the Youth Congress national outreach cell. The decision reportedly stemmed from reports submitted by Rahul to the national leadership shortly after he took office as YC president in November 2023.

Chandy Oommen told TNIE that he was removed without any intimation.

“I was humiliated on the anniversary of my father’s death by removing me from the position. I was not given a valid reason for my removal. Surprisingly, I learned of my expulsion when I was removed from a WhatsApp group for the outreach cell, and I did not even receive a formal notification,” he said.