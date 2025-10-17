CPI MP seeks probe into Kerala techie's death, sexual abuse allegations within RSS

NEW DELHI: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday wrote to NHRC Chairman V Ramasubramaniam, demanding an independent inquiry into the death of an RSS worker in Kerala and allegations of sexual abuse within the organisation.

In a letter addressed to the NHRC chief, the Rajya Sabha MP said the circumstances surrounding the death of Anandu Aji, allegedly by suicide, and the "serious" human rights violations, warrant an "immediate, independent, and transparent inquiry" under the supervision of the commission.

Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam district, was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor on October 9.

A day later, a scheduled Instagram post appeared on his account in which he allegedly held the RSS responsible for his death and accused a man close to his family of sexually abusing him from a young age.

Aji was an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and belonged to a family long associated with the organisation.

"The tragic death of Mr.Anandu Aji and the grave revelations made in his final social media post alleging sexual abuse by multiple members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), call for the urgent intervention of the National Human Rights Commission," Kumar said.

"His public statement, naming specific RSS functionaries and referring to incidents of repeated abuse in RSS camps, has sent shockwaves across Kerala and beyond.

The contents of his testimony reveal not merely an isolated personal tragedy but suggest the existence of a larger, organised, and deeply exploitative culture operating within certain sections of the organisation," he said.