Get lost in the woods, at Panamkuzhy Eco-tourism centre

Just an hour’s drive from Kochi lies Panamkuzhy, a tranquil eco-tourism destination that has quietly become one of Ernakulam district’s most refreshing weekend escapes.



Nestled along the banks of the Periyar near Perumbavoor, this scenic site blends forest charm, flowing waters, and the serenity of unspoilt nature.



To reach the eco-tourism spot, you have to walk through a shaded forest path. The walk itself sets the premise for what lies ahead.