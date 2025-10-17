Get lost in the woods, at Panamkuzhy Eco-tourism centre

Just an hour’s drive from Kochi lies Panamkuzhy, a tranquil eco-tourism destination that has quietly become one of Ernakulam district’s most refreshing weekend escapes.
Nestled along the banks of the Periyar near Perumbavoor, this scenic site blends forest charm, flowing waters, and the serenity of unspoilt nature.
To reach the eco-tourism spot, you have to walk through a shaded forest path. The walk itself sets the premise for what lies ahead.
As you get enveloped in the soothing arms of nature, you are led to a tranquil riverside. Here, the gentle flow of Periyar, the rustling of leaves and avian symphony provide solace to ears and minds hurting from the city din.
Panamkuzhy is a raw delight. There are no sprawling resorts or loud attractions — just the river, the woods, and the calm that can drive away weeks of stress and recharge you in a matter of minutes.
The eco-tourism centre is open from 8am to 6pm every day. Located about 25km from Aluva, it is easily accessible for one-day picnics.
Reach in the morning, and you can trip away dipping your feet in the cool waters, swimming in the river, taking a stroll along the banks, or sitting on the rocks and boulders with a book.
Facilities at Panamkuzhy are modest but comfortable. Seating areas, swings, changing rooms, and watchtowers have been set up for visitors. There is also a kiosk that serves refreshments.
The sounds of birds, cicadas, and the river fill the air, and occasionally you can hear a distant trumpet of an elephant announcing its presence.
Adding to the excitement, coracle services are expected to begin at Panamkuzhy soon. “At present, we are carrying out safety inspections and staff training,” says Assistant Conservator of Forests Delto L Marokey, as he interacts with the crew assembled on the riverbank.
“Once operational, this will be the first eco-tourism centre in the district to offer coracle rides.”
He adds that the initiative is committed to sustainability. “Visitors also play an important part in protecting fragile ecosystems and promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife,” the officer stresses.
“The eco-tourism area is guarded with electrical fencing and round-the-clock watchers who update us on the movements of elephants. Both wildlife and tourists are completely safe in this area.”
For those looking for something different from overcrowded destinations and commercialised experiences, Panamkuzhy is a pocket of calm where nature takes the lead.
Revel in the rhythm of the Periyar, the distant trumpeting of elephants, or the rustle of bamboo and leaves as you walk the trail — in harmony with nature.