In Arippa, ‘resolution’ fails to resolve itself

ARIPPA (KOLLAM) : "What choice do we have? If not for this, we would probably die as orphans here. No roof above our heads, no place to live and nowhere to go!" laments P Udayan. He seems curiously indifferent yet enthusiastic. Now in his 50s, he moved here from Kanjirappally in 2012.
It's been a long 13 years, since tens of thousands of landless people including tribals and dalits from across the state moved into Arippa, which has since been their home and sole destination. Led by the Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samithi, they encroached upon 51.7 acres of land and launched an agitation seeking land. Over the years, many of them died here, while several others moved out in sheer despair. Of those who chose to cling on, 322 families are finally getting their own land.
Most of them were desperately clinging on to their last shreds of hope, when the government finally stepped in with the settlement offer. A walk around the place makes evident their long-borne penury. Living in stark and pitiable conditions, rainwater seeping into tiny shanties that pass off as houses, with neither electricity nor water connections, often jobless, and looked down upon by hostile locals, little wonder they chose to settle for the pittance offered in the name of rehabilitation.
Over the years, many splinter groups too joined them. "Initially, close to 298 families were part of this struggle. Now there are about 60 of us. Another group with 54 families, and another 24 families too are now part of the agitation," says S Badarudeen, convener of the Pradeshika Samara Samithi. Many of them hail from neighbouring regions like Kulathoopuzha and Punaloor. Entry of splinter groups, tussles between ADMS and local movements, coupled with differences among the agitators, was what led to the long delay in settling the issue.
Several of them chose to leave, but a few were left with no option. "We have no ration card or voter ID; no documents to prove our existence. How long will we go on like this? I've many memories associated with this place; I lost my mother, my wife and son here. How can I leave them and go?," sighs EN Reghu.
It was last Thursday that the LDF government officially announced its decision to provide 30 cents of land to 35 ST families, 12 cents to 209 SC families and 10 cents to 78 families in the general category. The original demand was an acre of land - for dwelling and agriculture - but the agitators are now left with no other option, but to accept whatever is being doled out.
A week has passed since the government 'officially resolved' the historic Arippa land struggle. A visit to Arippa however paints a different picture. A sense of betrayal, longing and sorrow fills the air. Contrary to claims, many families continue to agitate, urging the government to fulfill its earlier promises. The agitators stand clearly divided.
On one side, about 200 families - as claimed by ADMS - are set to move the High Court. On the other side are those who accepted the government offer, the ones who feel they have been for long, betrayed by the ADMS leadership. Meanwhile the government has already begun surveying the land to be distributed to 322 families.
Those who chose to accept the government offer have openly lashed out against ADMS president Sreeraman Koyyon who led the Bhoosamaram for long. "Our struggles wouldn't have gone on so endlessly, if not for our leader, who kept misleading us," alleges one of them. "It was pure exploitation and extortion at his hands. We were treated literally like slaves; We had to give him money for everything; He would take all decisions...we were never consulted; If we went out for jobs, we would have to give him money. Now that we have parted ways with them, we are being falsely accused," cry many of them in unison. Among them are 64-year-old Somasekharan, 74-year-old Kabeer and 75-year-old Soman, resentment writ large across their faces.
Going by their version, the ADMS rejected many government offers. It was only recently that the intervention of PS Supal MLA finally led to a solution. But the ADMS leadership is quick to reject these charges. "In fact the government backed out from its promises. In its affidavit related to the Chengara-Arippa case, the government has assured the High Court in 2019 that at least 25 cents of land would be given. This has not been followed. Similarly the revenue minister has not given any clarity on giving an acre of land to ST families. Those who now support the government are the ones who tried to sabotage the Arippa struggle. Many of them are accused in sexual harassment cases," said Sreeraman Koyyyon. About 200 families of ADMS would continue with the agitations, he avers.
"Why shouldn't we? We came here, following an assurance of getting one acre. Now after 14 years, how can we go back empty handed?" asks 88-year-old Pankajakshi and her 85-year-old sibling Podichi. "We want land, as per the Chengara package. They have offered a pittance. Just because some CPI cadres chose to join them doesn't mean we agree with the government offer," reiterates 51-year-old Sreelatha, an ardent supporter of Sreeraman.
Standing tall, these resolute, bare-feet women folks of Arippa are in no mood to surrender any time soon. Stepping out, strong are the signals they convey of more agitations enroute!