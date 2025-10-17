In Arippa, ‘resolution’ fails to resolve itself

A week has passed since the government 'officially resolved' the historic Arippa land struggle. A visit to Arippa however paints a different picture. A sense of betrayal, longing and sorrow fills the air. Contrary to claims, many families continue to agitate, urging the government to fulfill its earlier promises. The agitators stand clearly divided.



On one side, about 200 families - as claimed by ADMS - are set to move the High Court. On the other side are those who accepted the government offer, the ones who feel they have been for long, betrayed by the ADMS leadership. Meanwhile the government has already begun surveying the land to be distributed to 322 families.



Those who chose to accept the government offer have openly lashed out against ADMS president Sreeraman Koyyon who led the Bhoosamaram for long. "Our struggles wouldn't have gone on so endlessly, if not for our leader, who kept misleading us," alleges one of them. "It was pure exploitation and extortion at his hands. We were treated literally like slaves; We had to give him money for everything; He would take all decisions...we were never consulted; If we went out for jobs, we would have to give him money. Now that we have parted ways with them, we are being falsely accused," cry many of them in unison. Among them are 64-year-old Somasekharan, 74-year-old Kabeer and 75-year-old Soman, resentment writ large across their faces.



Going by their version, the ADMS rejected many government offers. It was only recently that the intervention of PS Supal MLA finally led to a solution. But the ADMS leadership is quick to reject these charges. "In fact the government backed out from its promises. In its affidavit related to the Chengara-Arippa case, the government has assured the High Court in 2019 that at least 25 cents of land would be given. This has not been followed. Similarly the revenue minister has not given any clarity on giving an acre of land to ST families. Those who now support the government are the ones who tried to sabotage the Arippa struggle. Many of them are accused in sexual harassment cases," said Sreeraman Koyyyon. About 200 families of ADMS would continue with the agitations, he avers.



"Why shouldn't we? We came here, following an assurance of getting one acre. Now after 14 years, how can we go back empty handed?" asks 88-year-old Pankajakshi and her 85-year-old sibling Podichi. "We want land, as per the Chengara package. They have offered a pittance. Just because some CPI cadres chose to join them doesn't mean we agree with the government offer," reiterates 51-year-old Sreelatha, an ardent supporter of Sreeraman.



Standing tall, these resolute, bare-feet women folks of Arippa are in no mood to surrender any time soon. Stepping out, strong are the signals they convey of more agitations enroute!