Kerala BJP leader invites music director Ouseppachan, analyst Fakrudheen Ali to contest elections

THRISSUR: Kerala BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan on Friday said that people like Malayalam music director Ouseppachan and political analyst Fakrudheen Ali should contest next year's Assembly elections.

The invitation came as Ouseppachan and Ali jointly flagged off a BJP development rally led by Gopalakrishnan here.

Gopalakrishnan said both Ouseppachan and Ali are active in the fields of art and public debate.

"You are individuals with integrity and public spirit, ideal for serving society. The BJP wishes that people like you contest the Assembly elections. Our doors are open to those who want to contribute positively," he said.

He added that capable and sincere individuals from society should enter politics, irrespective of party affiliations.

"We need people who can truly work for Kerala's progress. You can stand with the BJP to promote positive politics and contribute to the state's development," he said.