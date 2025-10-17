Kerala: Student denied hijab at school joins another institution

KOCHI: The Class VIII student of St Rita's Public School in Palluruthy who left school a week ago after she was reprimanded by the management for wearing hijab has decided to shift to another school.

P M Anas, father of the child, told TNIE that his daughter informed that she cannot return to the same school as it was difficult to face the teachers and friends after the incident that alienated her from the environment.

Meanwhile, the school management stuck to its earlier stand. Addressing media persons, school principal Heleena Alby said that the school is ready to welcome the student if she is ready to comply with the rules and regulations of the school.

“If the student is ready to follow the rules and regulations of the school, we are ready to welcome her with the same love and affection that we shared on the first day of admission. We are all whole heartedly ready to impart education. We are imparting a fully Indian way of education to our students. Apart from the school syllabus we are imparting lessons on the cultural values of India and Kerala. We teach them about human values and the importance of humanity. We also support students who need special mental help,” she said.

Sister Heleena Albby said that she cannot comment on issues that are under judicial purview. “Let the law take its course. We respect the court and the government. We realise that no educational institution can function without the cooperation of the education department. Please spread a culture of peace, love and harmony,” she said.

Responding to the development, education minister V Sivankutty said it is ironic that teachers who wear headscarves are insisting that students of the same institution cannot wear a headscarf.