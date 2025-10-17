Kerala Youth Congress rejig opens can of worms; more come out against new power axis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Abin Varkey episode has opened a can of worms in the Congress, with more youth leaders coming out against the new power axis in the party led by Shafi Parambil and K C Venugopal.
The emerging controversy centres around allegations that the same group which influenced the appointment of state Youth Congress office-bearers was also behind the selection of new office-bearers for the Youth Congress national outreach department, deliberately keeping Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen out.
On October 4, the Youth Congress national leadership appointed new office-bearers Joshua Gerard and Riyana Raju (both secretaries). However, the post of chairman, held by Chandy Oommen till July 2024 when he was removed in an unceremonious manner, has been left vacant.
According to a section of the ‘A’ group, Chandy Oommen was deliberately overlooked due to pressure from Shafi Parambil, a charge denied by his supporters. It is learnt that Chandy Oommen was removed as he opposed Shafi’s nominee Rahul Mamkootathil in the Youth Congress state president elections. Chandy also alleged that he was not given any specific responsibility in the Palakkad by-election.
Congress leaders said that Chandy’s latest comments regarding Abin Varkey’s exclusion from the YC state leadership hinted at the ongoing power struggle within the state Congress.
“The same forces which had tried to corner him earlier are active now, but with enhanced strength following the emergence of a new axis of power,” a senior Congress leader said. “What he has said is that, as in his case, no organisational propriety was shown in Abin’s case either. Abin is a leader who got the second largest votes, yet he was not taken into confidence before they announced the new leadership,” he remarked.
Many in the party see Chandy’s move as a reflection of resentment brewing in Congress against the concentration of power in the hands of a new group in the party. The YC state president appointment has further highlighted Shafi’s growing influence in the organisation, despite his strained relationship with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.