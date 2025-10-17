Kerala Youth Congress rejig opens can of worms; more come out against new power axis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Abin Varkey episode has opened a can of worms in the Congress, with more youth leaders coming out against the new power axis in the party led by Shafi Parambil and K C Venugopal.

The emerging controversy centres around allegations that the same group which influenced the appointment of state Youth Congress office-bearers was also behind the selection of new office-bearers for the Youth Congress national outreach department, deliberately keeping Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen out.

On October 4, the Youth Congress national leadership appointed new office-bearers Joshua Gerard and Riyana Raju (both secretaries). However, the post of chairman, held by Chandy Oommen till July 2024 when he was removed in an unceremonious manner, has been left vacant.

According to a section of the ‘A’ group, Chandy Oommen was deliberately overlooked due to pressure from Shafi Parambil, a charge denied by his supporters. It is learnt that Chandy Oommen was removed as he opposed Shafi’s nominee Rahul Mamkootathil in the Youth Congress state president elections. Chandy also alleged that he was not given any specific responsibility in the Palakkad by-election.