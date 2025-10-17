More local flavour in menu of Vande Bharat trains in Kerala

KASARGOD: The menu of Kerala’s Vande Bharat trains just got more exciting. From Thalassery veg biryani, Alleppey veg curry and Varutharacha chicken curry to Kerala chicken curry, Kerala-style chicken roast, Nadan kozhi curry and local fritters, passengers opting to dine on board the Express trains will have a variety of local options to choose from.
The IRCTC released the new menu recently. “The menu has been revised to offer more Kerala cuisine varieties,” said an IRCTC official.
The move comes after the Southern Railway (SR) terminated the contract of the caterer following frequent complaints and the IRCTC was tasked with bringing new catering firms.
Kochi-based Brindavan Food Products was responsible for serving food on board Vande Bharat Express trains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, the zonal railways cancelled the contract following frequent complaints of poor quality. In May, the health wing of the Kochi corporation raided the company’s kitchen and found stale and expired food products.
The firm, however, moved the Madras High Court for a stay and continued serving the food. Recently, the Madras HC vacated the stay after the SR submitted details of the complaints and proof. Following this, the SR terminated the contract and asked the IRCTC to rope in new firms to serve food on the trains.
IRCTC sources in Ernakulam said Sankalp Recreation Pvt Ltd and AS Sales Corporation have been roped in to supply food in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express.
Passengers welcomed the change, saying they could spot many local recipes.
Frequent Vande Bharat travellers like Nizar Peruvad, who is also the convener of Kasaragod Railway Passengers Association, said he had started going for the ‘no food required’ option after a couple of bad experiences.
“This new menu is interesting. There is Thalassery biryani, Alleppey curry and all. It is a welcome move,” Nizar said.
Nizar also suggested that the new catering companies provide only half-litre water bottles to passengers during the journey. At present, Vande Bharat travellers are provided complimentary water bottles usually of one litre.
“Many take just a sip and leave bottles, wasting water. Smaller bottles would generate less waste. There is no harm in collecting another bottle if one is still thirsty,” Nizar opined.
Many passengers said the catering companies should not compromise on quality. “The previous menu, too, seemed very good on paper. Passengers need quality food. Catering companies should stick to quality and consistency,” said V Avinash, an IRFCA (Indian Rail Fans Club) member and a train researcher from Palakkad.
Major changes to lunch and dinner menu
Malabar veg/chicken biryani, Thalassery veg biryani, Alleppey veg curry, Veg mezhukkupuratty, Varutharacha chicken curry, Kerala chicken curry, Kerala-style chicken roast and Nadan kozhi curry are new additions
Dal-based curries in lunch and dinner have been replaced with more local flavour
Breakfast menu remains more or less same with options like idlis, appams, idiyappams and upma paired with kadala or green peas curry, egg curry, scrambled eggs and veg cutlets
Snacks box sees the addition of fritters like garam pakoda, ullivada, parippuvada, sharkara upperi and unniyappam. From the old menu, pazhampori has been retained