More local flavour in menu of Vande Bharat trains in Kerala

KASARGOD: The menu of Kerala’s Vande Bharat trains just got more exciting. From Thalassery veg biryani, Alleppey veg curry and Varutharacha chicken curry to Kerala chicken curry, Kerala-style chicken roast, Nadan kozhi curry and local fritters, passengers opting to dine on board the Express trains will have a variety of local options to choose from.

The IRCTC released the new menu recently. “The menu has been revised to offer more Kerala cuisine varieties,” said an IRCTC official.

The move comes after the Southern Railway (SR) terminated the contract of the caterer following frequent complaints and the IRCTC was tasked with bringing new catering firms.

Kochi-based Brindavan Food Products was responsible for serving food on board Vande Bharat Express trains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, the zonal railways cancelled the contract following frequent complaints of poor quality. In May, the health wing of the Kochi corporation raided the company’s kitchen and found stale and expired food products.

The firm, however, moved the Madras High Court for a stay and continued serving the food. Recently, the Madras HC vacated the stay after the SR submitted details of the complaints and proof. Following this, the SR terminated the contract and asked the IRCTC to rope in new firms to serve food on the trains.

IRCTC sources in Ernakulam said Sankalp Recreation Pvt Ltd and AS Sales Corporation have been roped in to supply food in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express.