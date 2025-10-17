Musician Stephen Devassy’s Rs 22-cr dream ‘SD Scapes’ all set to be realised in Kochi

KOCHI: It was musician Stephen Devassy’s dream to create a space equipped with advanced technology for shooting films and staging reality shows and live events. It took him three years of planning and implementation to come up with SD Scapes, which is now set to launch in Kochi. Spread over seven acres in Kalamassery, the facility — one of the largest multifunctional spaces in the state — features infrastructure tailored for the entertainment and music industries.
“Having been part of the entertainment industry for 26 years, I was always drawn to the technical side of things — sound, camera, and other behind-the-scenes activities. When Covid struck, I realised that at least 25 to 30 families are dependent on me for their livelihood.
For around a year, I had no income, and it affected them, too. Then I started holding conversations with friends about finding an alternative and decided to give back to my industry. I came up with the idea for multipurpose halls that can be made available to artists and filmmakers at an affordable rate,” Stephen said.
The 43,000 sqft facility with three floors has been built at a cost of `22 crore. The halls are 55ft high with a 42ft-long elevated catwalk. The smallest hall takes up 7,000 sqft, while the biggest covers 17,000 sqft.“Ceiling grids have been set up for light fixtures and microphones. There is also a control room where directors and writers can sit and watch the shooting, discuss the story, etc.
The special wooden floors have acoustic sound absorption technology designed to capture and dissipate sound waves, reducing echo and improving sound quality. Green rooms have also been set up,” he said. As many as 10 people from the neighbourhood are employed at the facility.
According to Stephen, the Malayalam industry is shifting to Kochi. “When I started my career, production work for five industries was carried out in Chennai. Now, these industries have shifted to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The Malayalam industry was based in Thiruvananthapuram. Over the last 15 years, it has been moving its base to Kochi. We have writers, directors, artists, technicians, and other facilities here.
We can make Kochi an entertainment and content creation hub,” he said, adding that its location makes the facility easily accessible. “We have good scripts and talented people, and with the kind of efforts we are putting in, we should be aiming for Oscars. We need to build the infrastructure and facilities to support the industry for the next 20 years. What we are seeing in the industry is just a beginning.”
Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthony, is set to start shooting at the facility. “I am a musician of the masses. I plan to host music events for niche audiences. We have a local audience and artists. This would be a platform to bring them together,” Stephen added.