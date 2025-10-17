Musician Stephen Devassy’s Rs 22-cr dream ‘SD Scapes’ all set to be realised in Kochi

KOCHI: It was musician Stephen Devassy’s dream to create a space equipped with advanced technology for shooting films and staging reality shows and live events. It took him three years of planning and implementation to come up with SD Scapes, which is now set to launch in Kochi. Spread over seven acres in Kalamassery, the facility — one of the largest multifunctional spaces in the state — features infrastructure tailored for the entertainment and music industries.

“Having been part of the entertainment industry for 26 years, I was always drawn to the technical side of things — sound, camera, and other behind-the-scenes activities. When Covid struck, I realised that at least 25 to 30 families are dependent on me for their livelihood.

For around a year, I had no income, and it affected them, too. Then I started holding conversations with friends about finding an alternative and decided to give back to my industry. I came up with the idea for multipurpose halls that can be made available to artists and filmmakers at an affordable rate,” Stephen said.

The 43,000 sqft facility with three floors has been built at a cost of `22 crore. The halls are 55ft high with a 42ft-long elevated catwalk. The smallest hall takes up 7,000 sqft, while the biggest covers 17,000 sqft.“Ceiling grids have been set up for light fixtures and microphones. There is also a control room where directors and writers can sit and watch the shooting, discuss the story, etc.