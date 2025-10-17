Sabarimala gold case: Prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti arrested by SIT after 11-hour interrogation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday early morning arrested Unnikrishnan Potti, a priest-turned-businessman, who is the prime accused in two cases registered in connection with the missing gold from temple artefacts.

Unnikrishnan was taken into custody from his residence near Kilimanoor on Thursday morning and questioned for 11 hours by Crime Branch SP Bijoy P. Later in the night, S Sasidharan, director of KEPA (Kerala Police Academy), leading the probe under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Sannidhanam, where he had been conducting the investigation, to continue the interrogation. Following Sasidharan’s questioning, Unnikrishnan’s arrest was formally recorded in the early hours, after which he was taken to the General Hospital for a medical examination.

The High Court had directed the authorities to maintain confidentiality, and the police did not disclose details of the probe to the media. Family members of Unnikrishnan had alleged procedural violations during his custody, prompting his lawyer to raise the matter publicly. The police later shared the custody details with his family.