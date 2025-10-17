Vellappally, Ganesh Kumar trade barbs

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, accusing him of arrogance, and betraying his own family. Vellappally’s criticism came in response to Ganesh Kumar’s earlier remark that chanting Natesan’s name frequently would give one salvation.

Speaking to reporters at his residence at Kanichukulangara, Vellappally said chanting the word ‘Ganesh’ many times would bring virtue, but which Ganesh is that? “It’s Lord Ganesha, who circled his parents when Lord Subrahmanya went around the world atop a peacock. But this Ganesh turned against his own father and mother,” Vellappally said, adding, “This is duplicate Ganesh. He even betrayed his father and mother.”

Vellappally further alleged that Ganesh Kumar got the ministerial post by exploiting Saritha, and described him as ‘a man blinded by arrogance.’ Mocking the minister’s portfolio, he asked, “He is the transport minister, right? Can a transport minister run a parallel transport business?”

Minister Ganesh Kumar dismissed the comments, saying they reflected the speaker’s lack of culture. “People will recognise that culture. I won’t respond to such remarks. My level is higher than that. Many speak without age, maturity, or culture; I don’t wish to stoop to that level,” the minister said.