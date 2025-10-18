ED Prasad to be Sabarimala Melsanthi, Manu Namboothiri to serve as Malikappuram chief priest

KOCHI: A month ahead of the Mandala festival season, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple selected the Melsanthi (chief priest) on Saturday.

E D Prasad of Erannoor Mana at Mattathur Kunnu in Chalakudy has been selected as the chief priest. M G Manu Namboothiri of Mayyanad in Kollam district will serve as the melsanthi of Malikappuram temple.

The new melsanthis will assume charge on November 17, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam. The two-month-long Mandala Makaravilakku season will commence on November 17 and conclude on January 21.

The melsanthis were selected through a draw of lots held early on Saturday morning in front of the sanctum sanctorum in the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.