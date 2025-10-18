Heavy rain batters Idukki; Kallarkutty and Mullaperiyar dams opened

IDUKKI: Heavy overnight rain lashed Idukki district on Friday, triggering flash floods, mudslides, and the opening of major dams.

Continuous downpour pounded Thodupuzha, Idukki, Nedumkandam, and Kumily regions, inundating several low lying residential areas and disrupting traffic on key routes.

Water entered numerous houses in Koottar, Third Camp, Mundiyeruma, Thookkupalam, Thannimood, and Kallar towns.

In Kumily, rescue teams shifted residents from flooded homes to safer locations. Five members of a family— Mini (50), Devi (29), Akshay Krishna (9), Dayan Krishna (4), and Krishna (1) — who were trapped inside their residences due to rising waters were rescued.

Around 42 families were relocated to the nearby Holiday Home dormitory building as a precautionary measure.

However, as the heavy rain receded on Saturday morning, the families returned back to their homes, informed the authorities.

Floodwater in the Koottar river in Nedumkandam rose sharply, sweeping away vehicles parked near the SBI Bank area. A traveller van and several cars were washed away as the current intensified.