Heavy rain batters Idukki; Kallarkutty and Mullaperiyar dams opened

IDUKKI: Heavy overnight rain lashed Idukki district on Friday, triggering flash floods, mudslides, and the opening of major dams.
Continuous downpour pounded Thodupuzha, Idukki, Nedumkandam, and Kumily regions, inundating several low lying residential areas and disrupting traffic on key routes.
Water entered numerous houses in Koottar, Third Camp, Mundiyeruma, Thookkupalam, Thannimood, and Kallar towns.
In Kumily, rescue teams shifted residents from flooded homes to safer locations. Five members of a family— Mini (50), Devi (29), Akshay Krishna (9), Dayan Krishna (4), and Krishna (1) — who were trapped inside their residences due to rising waters were rescued.
Around 42 families were relocated to the nearby Holiday Home dormitory building as a precautionary measure.
However, as the heavy rain receded on Saturday morning, the families returned back to their homes, informed the authorities.
Floodwater in the Koottar river in Nedumkandam rose sharply, sweeping away vehicles parked near the SBI Bank area. A traveller van and several cars were washed away as the current intensified.
Multiple routes, including Kumily–Murikkady–Vellaramkunnu Road, Anakkara–Puttady Road, and Kattappana–Kumily stretch, were blocked after trees fell, while traffic along the Kumily–Cumbum Road also came to a standstill.
Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar Dam authorities raised three shutters (R1 to R3) by 75 centimetres at 9 am on Saturday, releasing 1,063 cusecs of water, with the reservoir level recorded at 138.25 feet and an inflow of 15,400 cusecs.
Following incessant rainfall, shutters of the Kallarkutty Dam were opened early Saturday morning. According to an order from the District Disaster Management Authority, four shutters were raised by 60 centimetres at 5.15 am, releasing 160 cubic metres of water per second (cumecs).
The decision came after water levels in the reservoir rose beyond 824.5 metres, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in downstream areas. Residents along riverbanks were urged to remain vigilant and avoid entering flooded zones.
The Disaster Management Authority has directed local bodies, police, and fire and rescue teams to remain on high alert and ensure prompt evacuation if water levels continue to rise.