IUML’s secularism claim is political comedy, says Vellappally Natesan

ALAPPUZHA: In a scathing attack that could precipitate communal polarisation ahead of the crucial elections to local bodies and the state assembly, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has termed the IUML’s claim of secularism as one of the greatest “political comedies” in Kerala’s history.

In an editorial titled ‘The Secular Facade of the Muslim League’ published in Yoganadam, the SNDP’s official organ, Vellappally accused the IUML of spreading communal hatred, and said its true desire was to make Kerala a theocratic state.

“No other political outfit in the state is as deeply rooted in religious identity as the IUML,” Vellappally said, adding that the party’s primary concern has always been the safeguarding of Muslim interests rather than the welfare of all citizens. He said the IUML continues to follow in the path of the All India Muslim League, which played a pivotal role in the partition of the country.

Acknowledging that the party has had humane leaders in the past, he said the current generation’s secularism is “a mere coat of paint that fades with the first drop of rain.”

Taking a swipe at IUML leader K M Shaji, he said it was hard not to laugh at the so-called secular speeches delivered by such leaders.