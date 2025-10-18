Kerala doctor on a mission to treat brain injuries better

KOCHI: Neuroscience always piqued Dr Muhammed Abdul Muneer’s curiosity. This, coupled with a wish to contribute to medical science, prompted him to delve into research in the field.

Now, backed by the US government and armed with over a decade of research experience, Muneer, who hails from Kasaragod, is on a mission to help people suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI) by developing new and effective treatment methods.

A research scientist and a principal investigator settled in the US, Muneer has been working on methods to treat brain injuries for the past 12 years. In 2016, he set up ‘Muneer Lab’ in the US.

“I aspired to become a medical doctor initially. However, while pursuing undergraduate studies in biology, I developed a strong interest in biomedical research. I attended numerous research conferences across India and began my research during my masters at Cusat’s department of biotechnology. After completing my PhD from Cusat, I sought a postdoctoral position that ultimately led me to neuroscience,” says Muneer.