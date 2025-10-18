Kerala University VC begins probe into Registrar’s decisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could snowball into a fresh conflict between Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal and the pro-Left Syndicate, the official has ordered an internal inquiry into the files processed independently by K S Anil Kumar, who continued to discharge the duties of the Registrar even after being suspended from the post.

According to sources, the VC has received a preliminary report from the present Registrar-in-charge that Anil Kumar had processed as many as 522 files on his own during the suspension period. The official had enjoyed the backing of the Left-dominated Syndicate to take office during the prolonged standoff with the VC.

On the basis of the preliminary report, Dr Kunnummal has entrusted Joint Registrar Sindhu George to give a comprehensive list of files processed by Anil Kumar. Following Anil Kumar’s suspension, the VC had given the Registrar charge to Mini Dijo Kappen but the former refused to send the files to her.

The VC has also directed the university's mechanical engineer to give a report on Anil Kumar's alleged misuse of the Registrar’s official vehicle during his suspension period.