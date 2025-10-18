Management refuses to allow hijab; student to change school

KOCHI: Attempts to settle the hijab row suffered a setback with the management of the St Rita’s School in Palluruthy refusing to budge on the dress code and the father of the Class 8 student announcing that his daughter will change institutions.

The premature announcement of conciliation by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and the stubborn attitude of General Education Minister V Sivankutty seemingly derailed the peace process. Meanwhile, residents said disagreement between two communities over naming a road in the locality fuelled the standoff.

P M Anas, the girl’s father, told reporters that the family had decided to shift the child to another school. “My daughter said she could not return to the school as it would be difficult to face her teachers and friends after the incident that alienated her,” he said.

The school management stuck to its guns, saying it was ready to welcome the student if she was ready to comply with the institution’s rules and regulations.

“If the student is ready to follow the rules and regulations of the school, we are ready to welcome her with the same love and affection that we shared on the first day of admission. I cannot comment on the uniform dress code as it is under judicial purview.

Let the law take its course. We respect the court and the government. We realise that no educational institution can function without the cooperation of the education department. Please spread a culture of peace, love and harmony,” said school principal Heleena Alby.

Sivankutty said it was ironic that teachers who wear headscarves were insisting that students of the same institution could not wear a hijab.