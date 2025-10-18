NH 66 collapse in Kerala: KNR Constructions, NHAI reach settlement

KOCHI: KNR Constructions, the company behind the Ramanattukara-Valanchery section of NH 66 work, has reached a settlement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by agreeing to construct a viaduct at its own cost, spanning 377 m in the area where an approach ramp with a reinforced earth (RE) wall yielded.

As part of the settlement, the NHAI has agreed to drop all penalty and debarment proceedings against KNR Ramanattukara Infra Private Limited (KRIPL), a subsidiary of KNRC, and the promoters.

The incident, which occurred in May 2025, was attributed to “pockets of soft or slushy soil between the earth’s layers” beneath the foundation, according to the company.

The Hyderabad-based listed company told the exchanges that as part of the settlement, KRIPL, will complete the viaduct by February 28, 2026. It also added that the NHAI has agreed to grant an extension of time without damages for the project work. In return, KRIPL and its promoters have agreed not to participate in NHAI bids until November 30, 2025.

The collapse of the approach ramp had led to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways blacklisting KNR Constructions and its consultant, Highway Engineering Consultant (HEC), with officials involved being suspended pending further inquiry. Despite the incident, KNR Constructions maintains that the construction process followed proper protocols.