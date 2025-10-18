Remarriages spark ‘Special’ shift in Kerala's Muslim community

MALAPPURAM: A quiet but historic transformation is unfolding within Kerala’s Muslim community. Defying centuries-old patriarchal interpretations of personal law, a growing number of Muslim couples are turning to the Special Marriage Act (Section 15) to secure equal inheritance rights for women. The latest to take this step are 76-year-old Basheer and 72-year-old Hasanath from Palakkad, who remarried under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) to ensure their daughter’s equal share in property.

What began as a few isolated remarriages is rapidly becoming a powerful movement that questions the long-held authority of religious organisations over personal lives. For generations, the unequal division of property, where sons inherit twice as much as daughters, has been justified as divine law. Now, couples who once accepted this without question are rewriting that narrative. They are using a secular legal framework to ensure their daughters and wives are treated as equals.

“This is not a rebellion against faith. It is a demand for justice within it,” said Neju, state convener of the Forum for Gender Equality Among Muslims (FORGEM). She and her husband, Ismail, remarried under SMA on December 10, 2024, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

“After our marriage, many approached us quietly to ask how they too could do it. Hundreds of couples have already chosen this path to avoid pressure from mahal committees and to protect their daughters’ future.”

Even some religious leaders acknowledge the injustice behind closed doors. Islamic scholar C H Musthafa Moulavi revealed, “I know a prominent Islamic leader who remarried under SMA to safeguard his daughters. They know the current system is unfair to women. In Egypt and Tunisia, where Islamic law is followed, inheritance is distributed equally. But here, rigid interpretations have been used to control women, not to uphold justice.”