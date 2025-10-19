A display of Congress unity as ‘Faith Protection Rally’ concludes in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: The ‘Faith Protection Rally’ organised by the Congress state leadership protesting against the gold theft at the hill shrine concluded in Pandalam on Saturday, indicating that the internal issues over the KPCC revamp could temporarily be resolved. Despite speculation that some leaders, including senior leader K Muraleedharan, might abstain from the event due to their concerns over the KPCC restructuring, the rally saw full participation, marking a significant achievement for the party leadership.

Inaugurating its valedictory session, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idols and door frames of the temple. He alleged a collusion between Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members, officials, and Unnikrishnan Potti behind the scam. He also accused TDB officials of attempting to misappropriate the famed Ezharaponnana statue at the Sree Mahadeva Temple in Ettumanoor.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader and MLA N Shamsuddin, MLA P J Joseph, and RSP leader and MP N K Premachandran were present. The session at Pandalam marked the conclusion of foot marches organised by the KPCC across four zones – led by Benny Behnan, Adoor Prakash, K Muraleedharan and Kodikunnil Suresh, respectively.