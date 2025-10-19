Express Dialogues|‘Sea voyages change perspectives, the way one views life’

How was the experience at Point Nemo, the most remote point in the ocean?

Lt Cdr Dilna: It was the highlight of our voyage. It is a place where no one is near you. We wanted to go there. The mission route was about 100 miles away from Point Nemo. Our charted route did not pass through that exact point, but we wanted to go, so we re-routed and went.

Could you describe the experience sailing in the sea at night?

Lt Cdr Dilna: You see the moon’s reflection on the sea, the Milky Way, shooting stars crossing the sky. On pitch dark nights, you cannot see anything in front. Your belief in the boat builds slowly. At first it is unsettling, later you find there is texture in the dark. You hear only the sea and the wind.

What was your sleep routine?

Lt Cdr Roopa: During normal weather, we would take turns… five to six hours. When the weather was rough or during storms, both of us stayed awake.

Doesn’t the sleep cycle disruption affect you?

Lt Cdr Roopa: A lot. During the 14-day break that we had, we could not sleep at night. Daytime went in local programmes and boat maintenance. There was no set routine on the shore. We had headaches. I think we became ‘land sick’. By the time sleep settled, it was time to sail again. Throughout the eight months, our sleep cycle was disrupted. It did affect decision-making at times.

Lt Cdr Dilna: Sleep is vital. We had a sleep psychologist who checked our sleep patterns. He told us to do sleep banking when we go ashore, and to try Yoga Nidra. Though we could not follow it fully in practice, the tips helped.

How did you handle loneliness or isolation?

Lt Cdr Dilna: During festivals like Onam and Vishu, we thought of home and felt sad, but it was not a problem. We were happy at sea.

What personal items — such as music, books, coffee — did you take on the journey?

Lt Cdr Dilna: I like listening to music. I also love just looking at the ocean, the waves. I do not know how much time I spent doing that. The beauty is inexplicable. I had downloaded some films, but we did not get time to watch them. The weather was rough after crossing the equator.

Lt Cdr Roopa: I like coffee, books and music. I carried a portable espresso machine, the kind you take on hikes. I took a lot of books, but I barely got time to read. I read one or two books in those eight months, bit by bit. My phone went into the sea in Australia. Everything that I had downloaded was lost. I got a new phone, but I could only download about 10 songs. I listened to those on repeat for eight months. Even now, when I listen to those songs, I go back to my moments in the voyage.