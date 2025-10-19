Flash floods ravage Idukki; dams opened as rain batters high ranges

IDUKKI: A sudden spell of torrential rain on Friday night wreaked havoc across Idukki district, flooding towns, triggering landslides, and forcing major dams to be opened. Continuous downpour caused streams to inundate hundreds of houses and commercial establishments across the high ranges.

In Kumily and surrounding regions, heavy rain that began around 8pm continued through the night, flooding homes and shops near Holiday Home area, Valiyakandam, 1st Mile, and Periyar Colony. Several families were trapped inside their homes as water levels rose rapidly. Local residents and the Kumily police jointly saved a four-member family – Kannan, his wife Sheena, and their daughters Ananya and Amaya – after they were stranded inside their flooded house near the Holiday Home area.

The rescuers tied ropes and waded through strong currents to pull the family to safety. Authorities later confirmed that all residents from flood-affected houses were shifted to safer locations. Elsewhere, heavy flooding hit Koottar, Mundiyeruma, Thookkupalam, Thannimood, Kallar, and Balagram, where numerous houses and shops were submerged. A traveller van, an SUV, and a car were swept away in Koottar as the local river overflowed. The Chappath bridge, connecting Koottar to the Alliyar, collapsed in the strong current.

In Anniyartholu, several cattle were washed away, and around half an acre of farmland was destroyed at Nirappel. One house in Koottar was completely damaged.