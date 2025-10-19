Following hijab dispute, Muslim organisations call for harmony

KOCHI: A delegation of Muslim organisation leaders led by Kerala Mahallu Coordination Committee chief coordinator T A Mujeeb Rehman met the family of the student who was denied permission to wear hijab at school and the management of St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy on Saturday in an effort to solve the issue amicably.

According to Mujeeb Rehman, the parent was firm on his decision to shift the school as he felt that continuing in the same school will only fan communal divide. “We talked to the sisters at the St Rita’s School also, but they expressed helplessness as it was the decision of the Church,” he said.

The Ernakulam district Mahallu Coordination Committee urged the authorities to end the row ensuring justice to all. “We are of the opinion that the fundamental rights of a student should not be denied.

We accept the right of the management to enforce uniform dress code. But the management should have given permission to the student to wear a headscarf. The statement of a teacher that wearing hijab creates fear among other students is regrettable.

The education department should initiate steps to implement the government stand in this issue. There has not been any attempt from the part of the Mahallu committee or the community to create communal divide,” said working chairman Sherief Puthenpura.

Kerala Muslim Jamaath Ernakulam district committee said the hijab row is a blot on Kerala’s tradition of cultural diversity.