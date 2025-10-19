INTERVIEW | ‘Not product of quota — I’ve worked 23 years for the party’

Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, who recently spoke out on the Youth Congress (YC) leadership issue, said on Saturday that his remarks were merely a call for unity. In an interview to TNIE at his Puthuppally office, he says he is “not a product of quota” and that he would take up his concerns on KPCC organisational revamp with the appropriate party forum.

There’s discontent over appointment of the new YC president. Many feel Abin Varkey has been sidelined...

The party has taken a decision, and it must be accepted. Some may agree, some may not. Abin may feel disappointed — from his position, that’s understandable. But we must move forward. Other qualified youngsters such as J S Akhil, Aritha Babu, and K M Abhijith were also overlooked. It’s natural to feel let down, but unity is what matters now.

You had earlier spoken of being removed from an organisational post without notice...

I began my political journey inspired by two persons: Rajiv Gandhi and my father. On my father’s death anniversary, when I was removed from the national outreach programme, it hurt. But I accepted it as the party’s decision — like swallowing poison. Later, some people twisted my words to make it seem I spoke against the party. Often, parts of videos are clipped and circulated to create wrong impressions.

Whatever I say is taken out of context and spread as if I have spoken against the party.

Why did the party take the decision without even informing you?

That you need to ask them.

Did you not ask why?

The reply I got was that I was not active in the party.