INTERVIEW | ‘Not product of quota — I’ve worked 23 years for the party’

Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, who recently spoke out on the Youth Congress (YC) leadership issue, said on Saturday that his remarks were merely a call for unity. In an interview to TNIE at his Puthuppally office, he says he is “not a product of quota” and that he would take up his concerns on KPCC organisational revamp with the appropriate party forum.
There’s discontent over appointment of the new YC president. Many feel Abin Varkey has been sidelined...
The party has taken a decision, and it must be accepted. Some may agree, some may not. Abin may feel disappointed — from his position, that’s understandable. But we must move forward. Other qualified youngsters such as J S Akhil, Aritha Babu, and K M Abhijith were also overlooked. It’s natural to feel let down, but unity is what matters now.
You had earlier spoken of being removed from an organisational post without notice...
I began my political journey inspired by two persons: Rajiv Gandhi and my father. On my father’s death anniversary, when I was removed from the national outreach programme, it hurt. But I accepted it as the party’s decision — like swallowing poison. Later, some people twisted my words to make it seem I spoke against the party. Often, parts of videos are clipped and circulated to create wrong impressions.
Whatever I say is taken out of context and spread as if I have spoken against the party.
Why did the party take the decision without even informing you?
That you need to ask them.
Did you not ask why?
The reply I got was that I was not active in the party.
Were you inactive?
I was campaigning in nine states as part of the outreach programme. I could have restricted myself to Puthuppally, but didn’t. I’ve proof of my work across states.
Did you expect any position in the KPCC rejig?
I have not proposed my name. There may be others who have proposed my name.
But there’s a complaint that the name you proposed was rejected.
That I will take up with the appropriate forum.
Critics say you got your opportunities because of ‘quota’ and that you have no right to raise complaints...
That’s completely wrong. I’ve worked for the party for 23 years. I had several opportunities to contest earlier. I’m not a product of quota. In 2014, Ramesh Chennithala proposed my name for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, but my father said “no”. In 2016, when the same leader proposed my name for Irikkur, my father was unmoved. In 2019, I was slightly inclined to contest, but my father once more said “no”.
When Abhishek Manu Singhvi noted that I had been working for years, the leadership said, “Let the father decide.” He said “no”. In 2021, my name was suggested for around 40 constituencies. While my father did not generally object then, I was not willing to contest. After his passing, did I ask for any post? Rahulji called me and said a decision was being taken. The leadership made that decision. I walked 4,000km with Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and campaigned from Kanyakumari to Chandigarh in 2019. Some people are tasked with creating such stories and spreading them on social media. These are left handles.
Is there a distance between you and Shafi Parambil or Rahul Mamkootathil?
No. These are media stories. When Shafi was hospitalised, I was abroad attending an interfaith meeting.
Which group do you belong to in Congress?
Only one — Rahul Gandhi’s group. My father always believed party interests come before group interests. I follow the same principle.