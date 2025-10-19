Karnataka-based gang involved, Potti reportedly tells SIT

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after his arrest, the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold theft case seized documents and collected evidence from the ancestral home of Unnikrishnan Potti, the first accused, in Karette on Saturday.

The SIT also questioned Potti’s family members about his financial transactions between 2017 and September 2025, including expenses related to gold, land, house construction, medical treatment, foreign and leisure trips, and bank deposits.

Meanwhile, the team also continued its interrogation of Potti. Speaking to mediapersons while being taken for a medical examination, Potti said those who had him framed would soon be exposed.