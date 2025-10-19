KPCC revamp: Sudheeran communicates protest to Deepa Dasmunsi

KOTTAYAM: Amid brewing resentment in the Congress over the crevamp, some senior party leaders have reportedly voiced their strong displeasure to AICC leadership for ignoring their nominees. With the discontent escalating, AICC leadership is likely to take steps to address the concerns by potentially including a few more members.

Sources indicate that, alongside senior leader K Muraleedharan and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, veteran leader V M Sudheeran is notably displeased with the leadership for ignoring his recommendations during the revamp. Sudheeran has reportedly communicated his strong dissatisfaction to AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi.

Sudheeran had proposed the appointment of his trusted associate and former Kottayam DCC president, Tommy Kallani, as KPCC vice- president. However, Kallani was appointed only as KPCC general secretary, which provoked Sudheeran. Tommy Kallani, who served as Kottayam DCC president during the tenures of Ramesh Chennithala and V M Sudheeran as KPCC presidents, was twice recognised as the best DCC president in Kerala. He later served as KPCC general secretary, while Mullappally Ramachandran was the KPCC president. Sudheeran is angered by the decision to overlook his recommendation for Kallani’s elevation to vice-president post.

Sudheeran, who communicated his strong protests to Deepa Dasmunsi, has also indicated that he will stay away from party programmes. Meanwhile, reports suggested that an MP from Central Travancore approached the AICC leadership to oppose Kallani’s appointment as vice-president, leading to his reassignment as general secretary.

Additionally, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and Chandy Oommen have also expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of their suggestions. While Ramesh proposed Chandy Oommen’s name along with a few others, Chandy recommended senior leader K Sivadasan Nair’s name for the vice-president post or to the political affairs committee.