Nenmara case: Chenthamara gets double life-term

PALAKKAD: The Additional District and Sessions Court-IV on Saturday awarded double life imprisonment to 54-year-old Chenthamara (Chenthamarakshan), a resident of Boyan Colony, Pothundi - the lone accused in the 2019 murder of Sajitha, 35, of Nenmara. He was also fined Rs 3.25 lakh, with the court ordering additional imprisonment in case of default.

The court awarded separate life terms for murder and house trespass with intent to commit an offence, along with a five-year sentence for destruction of evidence. All substantive sentences will run concurrently. However, the court clarified that remission or commutation granted in one sentence will not automatically apply to the other.

Judge Kenneth George, while delivering the verdict, ruled out capital punishment, stating that the crime did not meet the threshold of the “rarest of the rare” category.

Noting that the convict poses a continued threat to society, the court remarked that there is a likelihood of him committing similar crimes if released. It further observed that there were no indications of mental instability that could be used as defence.