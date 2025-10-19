Two Malayali photographers win top honours at Siena International Photo Awards

Two Malayali photographers were among those honoured at the prestigious Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) held last month, which received lakhs of entries from over 130 countries.

Shyjith Onden Cheriyath and Tittu Shaji Thomas earned global recognition for their outstanding contributions to photography.

Shyjith, from Poduvachery in Kannur, won the first prize in the ‘architecture’ category for his photograph of the Finland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Tittu received a special mention in the ‘journey and adventure’ category for his image capturing a misty morning at the Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi.

Mannar, Alappuzha-native Tittu’s works have been gaining international acclaim, with another of his photographs of the Yamuna Ghat recently winning second place in the LensCulture Street Photography Awards. A motion graphic designer based in Dubai, Shyjith’s passion for photography has led him to win over 50 international awards.

Thirty-eight-year-old Tittu, who lives and works in Ireland, is an avid travel photographer who counts the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), instituted by the UAE government media office, among his other achievements.

Reflecting on his journey, Tittu said, “I wasn’t very passionate about photography during my college days. I was more into sports. I was part of the Kerala University kabaddi team.”