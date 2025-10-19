Two Malayali photographers win top honours at Siena International Photo Awards

Two Malayali photographers were among those honoured at the prestigious Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) held last month, which received lakhs of entries from over 130 countries.
Shyjith Onden Cheriyath and Tittu Shaji Thomas earned global recognition for their outstanding contributions to photography.
Shyjith, from Poduvachery in Kannur, won the first prize in the ‘architecture’ category for his photograph of the Finland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Tittu received a special mention in the ‘journey and adventure’ category for his image capturing a misty morning at the Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi.
Mannar, Alappuzha-native Tittu’s works have been gaining international acclaim, with another of his photographs of the Yamuna Ghat recently winning second place in the LensCulture Street Photography Awards. A motion graphic designer based in Dubai, Shyjith’s passion for photography has led him to win over 50 international awards.
Thirty-eight-year-old Tittu, who lives and works in Ireland, is an avid travel photographer who counts the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), instituted by the UAE government media office, among his other achievements.
Reflecting on his journey, Tittu said, “I wasn’t very passionate about photography during my college days. I was more into sports. I was part of the Kerala University kabaddi team.”
After completing his studies at MSM College, Kayamkulam, Tittu moved to the UAE in 2009 for work. “I continued playing kabaddi in Dubai, but an on-field injury left me with damaged knee ligaments, which forced me to quit the sport. Being bedridden for weeks was tough, but it turned out to be a blessing, as I discovered photography,” he said.
Tittu later moved to Ireland in 2024 with his wife, Rakhi Elizabeth, and continued pursuing his passion. “I met Shyjith in Dubai, and we often travelled together across deserts and sand dunes, photographing ordinary people and their stories. Many of our expeditions brought us international recognition,” he added.
After leaving Dubai two years ago, Tittu began travelling extensively across India, spending one to two months in each location to document local cultures and traditions. “I have photographed major festivals like Holi, Pushkar Fair, Kulasai Dasara, Vitthal Yatra, and Haldi, and explored regions such as Jodhpur and Kashmir. One of those journeys gifted me the Siena award,” he told TNIE by phone from Dublin.
Shyjith, 45, worked as an art director with several advertising agencies in Kerala before moving to Dubai a decade ago. His passion for photography grew after purchasing his first camera there. “Photography became more than a hobby, it became a part of my life,” said Shyjith, who lives in Dubai with his wife Subhasree and children.