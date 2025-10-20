Cochin Shipyard keen on building capacity and credibility, says CMD

"KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is keen on building capacity, confidence and credibility, said chairman and managing director (CMD) Madhu S Nair.

“We were the first greenfield shipyard in India, the first to build large ships in India and we collaborated with the Indian Navy to build the nation’s first aircraft carrier. We launched a warship with more than 90% indigenous content, from design to equipment.

"India’s maritime story is no longer about building ships, but about building capacity. This is the vision of India reclaiming its historic place among the great maritime nations,” said Madhu.

Speaking at the launch of three vessels, including an anti-submarine vessel for the Navy, on the shipyard premises on Saturday, he said the triple launch marks a major milestone in India’s shipbuilding sector, highlighting the nation’s engineering excellence, indigenisation drive and commitment to sustainable maritime development.

The anti-submarine vessel, a suction hopper dredger built for Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) and the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) built for Pelagic Wind Services are unique, and the combination of the three in the same dock, being launched simultaneously is an example of the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy, he added.

DCI Dredge Godavari is one of the most sophisticated and high-capacity dredgers and a state-of-the-art vessel representing a major technological leap in the construction of large-size dredgers in India.

This project not only enhances India’s maritime capabilities but also stands as a proud example of our growing expertise in large-scale engineering in shipbuilding, Madhu said.