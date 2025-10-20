Cochin Shipyard keen on building capacity and credibility, says CMD

"KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is keen on building capacity, confidence and credibility, said chairman and managing director (CMD) Madhu S Nair.
“We were the first greenfield shipyard in India, the first to build large ships in India and we collaborated with the Indian Navy to build the nation’s first aircraft carrier. We launched a warship with more than 90% indigenous content, from design to equipment.
"India’s maritime story is no longer about building ships, but about building capacity. This is the vision of India reclaiming its historic place among the great maritime nations,” said Madhu.
Speaking at the launch of three vessels, including an anti-submarine vessel for the Navy, on the shipyard premises on Saturday, he said the triple launch marks a major milestone in India’s shipbuilding sector, highlighting the nation’s engineering excellence, indigenisation drive and commitment to sustainable maritime development.
The anti-submarine vessel, a suction hopper dredger built for Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) and the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) built for Pelagic Wind Services are unique, and the combination of the three in the same dock, being launched simultaneously is an example of the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy, he added.
DCI Dredge Godavari is one of the most sophisticated and high-capacity dredgers and a state-of-the-art vessel representing a major technological leap in the construction of large-size dredgers in India.
This project not only enhances India’s maritime capabilities but also stands as a proud example of our growing expertise in large-scale engineering in shipbuilding, Madhu said.
The CSOV, BY 151, is designed and built to support various activities throughout the lifecycle of offshore wind farms, that includes commissioning of wind turbine generators, installation support, and service and maintenance during the operational lifetime.
The evolution of CSOVs reflects the rapid growth and technological advancement in the offshore wind industry, the shipyard CMD said.
DCIL chairman M Angamuthu, Cochin Port Authority chairman B Kasiviswanathan, Pelagic Wind Services CEO Andre Groeneveld, Mercantile Marine Department principal officer J Senthil Kumar and others participated in the event. The vessels were launched by S Vasantha, wife of Kasiviswanathan, and Rameetha K, wife of Madhu S Nair.
Anti-submarine vessel
The Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), BY 528 (Magdala), built by Cochin Shipyard is the sixth vessel in a series of eight ASW SWCs. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, ASW SWCs will augment underwater domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare and mine laying capabilities.
Propelled by three diesel-engine powered waterjets, these ships are equipped with sensors such as a hull mounted sonar and low frequency variable depth sonar (LFVDS), and firepower provided by state-of-the-art torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, NSG-30 gun and 12.7 mm SRCG (stabilised remote controlled gun).