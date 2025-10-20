Irregular absenteeism a concern in Kerala's tribal education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts to reduce the rate of dropouts among tribal students have made some progress. Dropouts in 2024-25 numbered 627, compared with 861 in 2019-20.

However, calling it a result of government schemes might be an overstatement, as the education department has revealed that one in three tribal students is an irregular absentee.

“The number of irregular absentees is a concern,” a top department official said. A government order, considered a silver bullet for almost all problems in tribal education, is not being implemented properly, he said, adding that additional funds will not help.

A headmistress of a school with a high proportion of tribal students said the special funds allocated to tribal schools are reaching late.

“While the academic year starts in June, funds are mostly released by next January, after which authorities seek a report on expenses. Whatever activities are carried out in such situations are merely namesake,” she said.

On irregular absenteeism, she said the real figures are way higher.

“Presuming the department would cut down funding for schemes, including mid-day meals, teachers grant attendance to even some absentees. Even they cannot be blamed after a point, as headmasters have to bear the expense in case funds are cut,” she added.