Kerala govt does a U-turn, to sign up for PM SHRI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent capitulation to the arm-twisting by the Union government — that purportedly involved the withholding of funds — Kerala has gone back on its opposition to the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.
On Sunday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the state will become a signatory to the scheme, which will be rolled out in over 260 schools in the state.
In a face-saving measure, however, the minster said the scheme will not be implemented at the cost of the educational values and traditions of the state, adding that money retained by the Union government rightfully belongs to the children.
“When the Union government erased historic events, including the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, from textbooks, Kerala introduced alternatives,” he said at the press meet, clarifying the state government’s position.
However, several top CPI leaders questioned the move to roll out PM SHRI, stating that it was not discussed in the cabinet. Reiterating that the party has not gone back on its opinion, state secretary Binoy Viswam was quoted by TV channels as saying that the CPI will raise its concerns if formal discussions are initiated.
Emphasising the state government’s position, Sivankutty said, “Funds worth Rs 1,466 crore, which rightfully belong to the students of the state, have not been released by the Union government. Why should we accept this situation? The money does not belong to BJP governments alone.” Sivankutty stressed that the state pays the salaries of over 7,000 teachers.
“The central funds will be utilised for printing textbooks, setting question papers, the education requirements of coastal regions, SC and ST students, including their travel, food, and hostel facilities,” the education minister said.
NEP reflects RSS agenda, says Binoy Viswam
“Various activities under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), including the provision of aid equipment of disabled children, had been affected due to the non-disbursement of funds, Sivankutty said.
On being quizzed about consultations that were held in the run-up the decision, the minister said that discussions were held with concerned authorities.
“Various departments, including health, agriculture, and higher education, have already received funds from the Centre,” he pointed out.
Earlier this year, Sivankutty had held that the government will not sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on PM SHRI, as it entails implementing multiple recommendations put forward by the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Union government in 2020.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had repeatedly voiced his government’s opposition to NEP, terming the policy “a danger to the nation”.
On Sunday, Binoy stressed that nothing had fundamentally changed for the CPI to change its position on NEP or PM SHRI. “The RSS agenda is clearly reflected in NEP, which is about communalising and commercialising education,” he said.
Taking a dig at the state government, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) state president Aloshious Xavier said, in a press statement, that the issue has revealed the underlying connections between the CPM and the BJP.
Citing potential problems in implementing PM SHRI, All India Save Education Committee state vice president M Shajar Khan said the scheme could possibly lead to the Centre completely controlling schools in the state. “If the scheme is greenlighted, the state will have no control over the syllabus and teaching methods,” he warned.
However, an official with the education department said the current provisions would not push the state into a powerless position, but that may be the case if amendments are carried out.