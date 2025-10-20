KSRTC to launch airline-model ‘business class’ ride; hostess to serve food

KOCHI: A bus ride that rivals air travel. The KSRTC is set to launch an ‘airline model’ business class bus service promising unprecedented luxury and speed to commuters. The premium offering, which will even have a hostess on board, is set to roll out upon the completion of the NH 66 widening work.

Custom-designed coaches and on-board amenities, mirroring the comfort of a business class flight, will make the service a reality. A hostess will be deployed and light food will be served to passengers.

“The KSRTC is acquiring two 25-seater luxury buses featuring air suspension for a super-smooth ride. The tendering process will begin soon. The speciality will be the luxury seating. We’re in talks with companies in Vietnam and China to import specially designed, electronically operated reclining seats.

"The seats are intended to offer maximum comfort, much like those found in an airline’s business cabin. Each seat will have a smart TV and headphones. Passengers can connect their Android devices to play their own content or enjoy KSRTC-provided selections like songs and comedy film scenes,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

Another key feature is the airline-style food service.

“A hostess will be deployed, and a small pantry with a microwave will ensure hot food is served to passengers who pre-order meals with their tickets or purchase them on board. This system is designed to minimize fares by offering the food as an optional purchase,” he said.

The service is projected to cover the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam sector in a remarkable four hours, or even just three-and-a-half hours, and is planned to be launched upon completion of the NH widening activities in the section, taking full advantage of the improved NH infrastructure.

“The buses will operate as non-stop express services, avoiding entry into bus stations to save time. The only planned stops will be at a chosen hotel or restroom for the primary needs of the commuters,” the minister said.