Metal in capsules: Kerala health department reverses stance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has temporarily suspended the distribution of a batch of antibiotics at Vithura Taluk Hospital following a patient’s report of contamination, first raised in January.

The incident was detailed in a report submitted to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission by District Medical Officer Bindu Mohan. Notably, the department has revised its earlier position against the complainant, whom it had previously accused of fabricating the contamination.

The hospital’s pharmacy had stocked approximately 20,000 amoxicillin capsules from the same manufacturer carrying an expiry date of July 2026. The case centres on Vasantha, a resident of Meenankal, Vithura.

On January 14, she visited the hospital seeking treatment for breathlessness and was prescribed capsules from the pharmacy. After consuming two capsules, she discovered metal pins inside three of the remaining capsules and promptly filed a complaint.

Later, the contaminated capsules and the pins were collected by the health department and sent for forensic examination. However, the probe failed to determine how the pins ended up inside the capsules.