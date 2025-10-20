Nedumbassery airport railway station work likely to begin this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured Union Minister of State George Kurian that measures would be initiated soon to begin the construction work of the Nedumbassery airport railway station. Kurian shared the information on his social media account on Saturday, noting that the long-awaited project is gaining momentum.

According to sources, the proposed station will come up near the Cochin International Airport, and the Union government is also considering the construction of a direct access way connecting the station to the airport terminal. The proposal was initially raised last year when Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Ernakulam-Shoranur railway section.

Sources said that during the visit, Southern Railway officials highlighted the need for a station near the airport, and a detailed proposal was subsequently submitted to the Railway Board.

Kurian also mentioned that Vaishnaw has assured him that stoppage for various train services at the Nedumbassery railway station will be considered as per the requirement of the passengers.

“To ease the difficulties faced by regular passengers, the railway minister also confirmed that additional coaches will be added to MEMU trains starting in November,” he wrote on social media.

With the minister giving the green light for the railway station project, sources indicated that preliminary works could begin within this year.

“Once completed, the railway station will become one of the major stations in Ernakulam, and its proximity to the airport will greatly benefit passengers. If all goes as planned, Vande Bharat trains may also get stoppages here. The project could take at least two years to complete, depending on design and infrastructure requirements. Given its importance, the station is expected to feature a modern, state-of-the-art design,” said a retired Southern Railway engineer.

“Many passengers and tourists will benefit from this project. We have been demanding such a facility for a long time and appreciate the minister’s interest in it. The railway should ensure early completion, and the state government should extend all necessary support,” said John Thomas, a travel agent based in Kochi.