Sabarimala at heart of Congress's return bid, but can it sustain momentum?

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Congress in Kerala has brought Sabarimala back to the centre stage as part of its comeback strategy in Pathanamthitta, as it tries to reclaim lost ground by tapping into faith-driven sentiments. However, while the party has revived street mobilisation and sharpened its attack on the ruling CPM, the bigger question is whether this sudden momentum can be sustained.

The Congress' renewed push began with the Vishwasasamrakshana Yatra in the district, invoking Ayyappa devotion and accusing the CPM-led government of failing to protect temple traditions and faith. More particularly, the party used the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft controversy, in which around 2kg of gold was stolen by a former priest and his aides including Devaswom officials.

But the most striking sign of the Congress' aggressive new posture was the Youth Congress march followed by Congress and UDF rallies.

On October 7, a YC protest march to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) office in Pathanamthitta turned violent, signalling a shift from symbolic protests to raw street agitation. The march, led by Congress national spokesperson Sandeep Warrier, accused the TDB of corruption in the Sabarimala temple gold-plating work.

The protesters hurled coconuts at the TDB building, shattering glass panes, and clashed with the police, who resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

If the YC agitation was a show of anger from those lower in party hierarchy, the public rally in Pathanamthitta on October 9 was carefully choreographed to demonstrate top-level backing. The rally, inaugurated by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, turned into a massive mobilisation drive aimed at reclaiming Pathanamthitta ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.