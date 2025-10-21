Chickenpox cases surge rapidly in Kollam, alert declared in district

KOLLAM: A total of 97 people have tested positive for chickenpox in Kollam district (as of October 17), prompting health officials to declare an alert.

Though chickenpox cases are typically more common during summer, health officials noted that fluctuating climatic conditions during the rainy season are also contributing to the current rise.

Health authorities warned that the disease can lead to serious complications in children, adolescents, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems. They have urged residents to take preventive measures and seek timely medical care to curb further spread.

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is a highly contagious disease that spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact with infected persons. It typically presents as a mild rash with fever in children, but the infection can spread rapidly in densely populated areas.

The disease can also spread through droplets from coughing or sneezing, and the highest transmission occurs in the days before and soon after symptoms appear. In people with weakened immunity, the dormant virus can later reactivate as shingles (herpes zoster).

“In Kollam town, many residential areas are closely packed. So, if one person gets infected, it can spread quickly. Earlier, cases were limited and mostly isolated, but now clusters are being reported. In infants, adolescents, adults, the elderly, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised, the risk of severe infection and complications is high. After the primary infection, the virus can remain dormant and resurface with age,” the official said.

District health officials have initiated vaccination drives and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak. “Vaccination against chickenpox is highly effective for both adults and children. Though not part of the universal immunisation programme, it is available in all hospitals.

Parents should ensure that their children are vaccinated, especially if they are moving to hostels or outside Kerala for studies as the disease spreads easily,” said a source with the DMO.

Health officials call for caution

Health authorities warned that the disease can lead to serious complications in children, adolescents, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems