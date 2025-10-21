Complaints galore after Congress leadership declares office-bearers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Congress national leadership approved the new list of KPCC office-bearers, many leaders have raised complaints about lack of accommodation based on community and merit.

Though the leadership claims that the list was prepared in a timely manner, according to party insiders, it was after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge put pressure on AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, that the final list was released.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was of the opinion that the list of KPCC secretaries should also be released with the main list. However, the AICC general secretary decided to release the lists of general secretaries and vice-presidents only.

Though there were rumours about the release of the list weeks ago, after the leadership decided to put on hold the KPCC secretaries list, it was said that a last-minute change was made. “Many leaders who were supposed to be in the list of secretaries were rumoured to be in the list of general secretaries,” a KPCC leader said. “However, as the final list was released, several leaders didn’t find a place,” he said.

Though the high command was keen to consider ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups’ proposal, it failed to address the proposals submitted to it by senior leaders. K Muraleedharan had reportedly asked the leadership to accommodate K M Harris, who is vice-chairman of the KPCC minority department in the general secretary list. However, it was not considered. And one of his loyalists, Mariapuram Sreekumar, who had earlier functioned as KPCC general secretary, was dropped from the list.