Farmer found hanging from tree; kin blame revenue dept

PALAKKAD: A 53-year-old farmer who had been missing since Sunday was found hanging from a tree on his farmland at Kavundikkal in Attappadi on Monday morning, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Krishnaswamy, after local residents found his body.

His death has triggered outrage in the community, with family members alleging that persistent delays by the revenue department in issuing his thandaper (land ownership certificate) drove him to suicide.

“The family was preparing to file a complaint when Krishnaswamy’s body was found,” an officer with the Agali police station said. Relatives and local politicians claimed that Krishnaswamy had been visiting the village office for the past six months, seeking the thandapper for his three acres of land but was repeatedly turned away. “He was heartbroken and exhausted.