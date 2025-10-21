Kanthapuram wing slams Congress, IUML for silence on hijab row

MALAPPURAM: The Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership for their silence over the ongoing hijab controversy. In a strongly worded article in Siraj Daily, SYS general secretary Rahmatulla Saqafi Elamaram accused senior Congress leaders of turning a blind eye to what he called “a blatant denial of the Muslim community’s fundamental rights.”

Saqafi alleged that Congress MP Hibi Eden had even “threatened” the parents of the student at the centre of the dispute and asked the child to go to school without wearing a hijab. He also criticised IUML for remaining silent on the issue for three days.

In contrast, Saqafi praised state Education Minister V Sivankutty for taking a firm stand in support of the student’s right to wear the hijab.

“Hibi Eden expressed his political sense that if he tries to persuade the school authorities to back down from their stance, it will gain more votes for BJP. Not a single Congressman spoke out against the violation of rights faced by a thirteen-year-old girl,” the article said.