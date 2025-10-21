Kerala plans hybrid model for 100% source-level biowaste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully implementing a door-to-door collection system for non-biodegradable waste through the Haritha Karma Sena, under the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, the local self-government department (LSGD) is now gearing up to achieve 100% source-level biodegradable waste management across the state.

With less than a year left in the government’s term and local-body elections fast approaching, the department is moving quickly to launch a pilot project in selected local bodies to demonstrate a replicable model before scaling it up statewide.

As part of the plan, 50 panchayats and 25 municipalities have been chosen for the pilot.

Although source-level management is already in place in many areas, the department is now adopting a hybrid strategy by introducing community-level waste-treatment facilities to bridge existing gaps.

“Larger local bodies such as corporations can set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants, while municipalities and panchayats can adopt the latest versions of proven waste-treatment technologies,” said U V Jose, executive director of the Suchitwa Mission. “We are addressing the huge gap in waste management by adopting a hybrid model that complements existing systems and ensures complete coverage,” he added.

The community-level plants will vary in capacity, based on local requirements. At present, many local bodies depend on pig farms to handle food waste, but the new system aims to replace such measures with sustainable, scientific facilities.