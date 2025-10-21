Kerala plans hybrid model for 100% source-level biowaste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully implementing a door-to-door collection system for non-biodegradable waste through the Haritha Karma Sena, under the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, the local self-government department (LSGD) is now gearing up to achieve 100% source-level biodegradable waste management across the state.
With less than a year left in the government’s term and local-body elections fast approaching, the department is moving quickly to launch a pilot project in selected local bodies to demonstrate a replicable model before scaling it up statewide.
As part of the plan, 50 panchayats and 25 municipalities have been chosen for the pilot.
Although source-level management is already in place in many areas, the department is now adopting a hybrid strategy by introducing community-level waste-treatment facilities to bridge existing gaps.
“Larger local bodies such as corporations can set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants, while municipalities and panchayats can adopt the latest versions of proven waste-treatment technologies,” said U V Jose, executive director of the Suchitwa Mission. “We are addressing the huge gap in waste management by adopting a hybrid model that complements existing systems and ensures complete coverage,” he added.
The community-level plants will vary in capacity, based on local requirements. At present, many local bodies depend on pig farms to handle food waste, but the new system aims to replace such measures with sustainable, scientific facilities.
EoIs invited from pvt players
To roll out the plan, the Suchitwa Mission has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from private players to set up community-level plants.
“We have received some responses, but it’s too early to say how many will participate. If private interest is low, the government will consider partnering with private operators directly. If that also doesn’t work, local bodies themselves will establish and run the facilities, but that will be our last resort,” said Jose.
He said the transition would take time. “It will take a couple of years for this system to be fully in place. It’s not going to be easy -- there will be investment requirements, and we’ll need to develop an efficient food waste collection network and ensure adequate waste supply to run the plants. It’s a challenge,” he said.
Field survey launched
Ahead of implementation, LSGD has launched a comprehensive field survey to determine the real status of waste management across local bodies. Households that manage biodegradable waste at the source will receive a 5% property tax exemption.
Though Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree had conducted earlier assessments, officials said those findings were partial. The new survey will be carried out jointly by Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission, using their resource persons for on-ground verification.
“We need to ensure that the system functions on the ground, not just in reports. The survey will help us identify gaps, assess operational realities, and plan interventions accordingly. Only households with functional waste management facilities will get the tax exemptions while those unable or unwilling to do so will be offered waste collection as a paid service, with user fees applicable,” said Jose.
Kerala generates around 10,000 tonnes of solid waste daily.
Action plan
LSGD has launched a comprehensive field survey to determine the real status of waste management across local bodies
Households that manage biodegradable waste at the source will receive a 5% property tax exemption
The new survey will be carried out jointly by Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission