Malayali woman turns Northstar for job seekers in Gulf

It started during a gym session in Dubai. Between workout sets, Rehna Shajahan and Uzma Chowdhary - both HR professionals - were talking about how difficult it has become for job seekers in the Gulf.
Scams were rising, and the ongoing nationalisation meant there were fewer opportunities for non-natives. “We found ourselves in a country with the largest number of job seekers in the world,” Rehna says.
“The competition here is fierce, and the pressure is immense. So many good, talented individuals were falling through the cracks. That’s when we decided to do something about it,” she adds.
The duo created a small WhatsApp group to share genuine job openings, personally vetting each post before it went up. Friends soon began forwarding the messages to others who were struggling to find work.
Within weeks, the group, named Mission Employment, became a growing community of people helping one another.
Now, six months later, it is one of the most trusted volunteer-led job networks in the UAE. Recruiters and companies have also started reaching out directly because they know every candidate has been verified. And job seekers use the group not just to find openings, but also to learn how to avoid scams, improve their CVs, and connect with professionals in their field.
“Unlike many other platforms, we don’t just post job listings and move on. Each job posting we share is personally vetted, each candidate’s profile is reviewed, and we ensure everything is transparent and trustworthy,” Rehna explains.
The group charges no fees. “Uzma and I both work full-time,” Rehna says. “Still, we carve out time in our days to tend to this initiative. Our only agenda is to give back, to help. We are glad to see that what began as a small act of kindness has since turned into a reliable source of support for job seekers across the region,” she adds.
Born and brought up in Bahrain, Rehna came to India for her higher studies, hoping to join the MCom programme at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Missing the cut by just half a mark, she joined a local NGO and studied social work and counselling from the same institution through distance learning. “That’s when it dawned on me, there is no satisfaction like helping people,” she says.
That belief stayed with her. The following year, she cleared the CAT exam and joined Jamia’s MBA programme, becoming the only Malayali in her batch, while continuing her NGO work on weekends and holidays.
When she entered the corporate world, she chose human resources because, as she puts it, “HR isn’t just about hiring people. It’s about changing lives. It’s about offering people the opportunity to realise their potential, to find meaningful work, and to build futures that they’re proud of.”
Later, after a brief stint in Kerala to reconnect with her roots, Rehna moved to Dubai to begin another innings of her life. Her meeting with Uzma came at the right time. Both shared the same drive and concern for the growing number of migrants being misled by fake recruiters.
Now, as Mission Employment grows, the two have begun extending their efforts to India, especially Kerala, helping job seekers learn how to approach opportunities safely and effectively. “Seeing someone go from jobless to employed, from stressed to relieved, is a feeling that no corporate achievement can ever match,” Rehna says.
“After all,” she adds, “Success isn’t just about rising alone. It’s about lifting others as you rise.”
Today, Mission Employment isn’t just a job board. It’s a community of people, all helping each other reach their dreams, one opportunity at a time. Rehna’s motto for the community is this: “Network is your net worth.”