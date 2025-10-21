Malayali woman turns Northstar for job seekers in Gulf

It started during a gym session in Dubai. Between workout sets, Rehna Shajahan and Uzma Chowdhary - both HR professionals - were talking about how difficult it has become for job seekers in the Gulf.

Scams were rising, and the ongoing nationalisation meant there were fewer opportunities for non-natives. “We found ourselves in a country with the largest number of job seekers in the world,” Rehna says.

“The competition here is fierce, and the pressure is immense. So many good, talented individuals were falling through the cracks. That’s when we decided to do something about it,” she adds.

The duo created a small WhatsApp group to share genuine job openings, personally vetting each post before it went up. Friends soon began forwarding the messages to others who were struggling to find work.

Within weeks, the group, named Mission Employment, became a growing community of people helping one another.