‘Poor representation’: Orthodox Church cries foul over rejig

KOTTAYAM: The discontent among the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) leadership over perceived inadequate representation of Orthodox political leaders such as Abin Varkey and Chandy Oommen in the Congress leadership, appears to be escalating into a confrontation with the party leadership.

After the remarks of Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church media wing, for ignoring Abin and Chandy during KPCC and Youth Congress rejig, KPCC president Sunny Joseph’s statement that the reorganisation of the Congress was carried out not on the basis of Church, has further angered the Orthodox Church.

In a veiled attack on the KPCC president, Orthodox Church priest trustee, Fr Thomas Varghese Amayil commented that the response of those who got the chair through communal equations is not relevant here. “Those who are counting on the favourable weather should not forget that this is the time of cloudbursts,” he said.

In a Facebook post Fr Amayil reminded the leadership that freedom of opinion is the beauty of democracy, and added it is the dream of citizens to have capable leaders in the leadership. “It is disheartening that individuals are being marginalised in the name of religion, and for vested interests.

How can those who disregard such perspectives claim to be the custodians of democracy? If the support of the Malankara Church is deemed unnecessary, the leadership should clearly articulate this stance,” he stated.