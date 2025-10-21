President Droupadi Murmu to travel by 4WD to Sannidhanam

P'THITTA: President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to visit Sabarimala on Wednesday, will travel by a four-wheel drive via Swami Ayyappan Road, making her the first head of state to reach Sannidhanam in a vehicle.

According to sources, the decision to travel by a special Force Gurkha vehicle was taken in view of her health and security constraints in the hilly terrain.

In 1973, then President V V Giri reached Sannidhanam using the dolly service. In fact, dolly service was introduced in Sabarimala for his visit.

The Travancore Devaswom Board and police have intensified preparations and security arrangements ahead of the high-profile visit. TDB president P S Prasanth said arrangements have been completed at Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam, and pilgrim entry will remain unaffected till October 21. Regular darshan will continue even on the day of the President’s visit, though Special Protection Group protocols will be in force.

On a four-day visit to Kerala, the President will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday evening and will fly to Nilakkal by helicopter on Wednesday. She is expected to reach Nilakkal by 10.20am. From there, she will proceed to Pampa by road and then travel to Sannidhanam.

Security upped, trial run held

She will have darshan at the temple between 11.55 a.m. and 12.25 p.m. and return to Thiruvananthapuram by evening. TDB sources said standard temple protocol for dignitaries will be followed for the presidential visit to Sabarimala, including carrying Irumudikkettu, wearing black dress, and a possible holy dip in the Pampa.

The President will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five four-wheel-drive vehicles and an ambulance. Security arrangements have already been strengthened, and a trial run of the convoy movement was held recently, TDB officials said.

Barricades and safety ropes have been installed on Swami Ayyappan Road. Unauthorised persons staying at Sannidhanam will be moved out as part of the security protocol. Final security rehearsals will be carried out at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam.