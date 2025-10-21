‘Sangh was ‘sadhana’ for P E B Menon’

KOCHI: Noting that the late PEB Menon treated everyone equally, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday stated that the Sangh was not just an organisation for the former Kerala Prant Sanghchalak, but ‘sadhana’ (spiritual practice).

He was delivering the memorial address at the homage meeting for P E B Menon at Nedumbassery. “He has left to us the legacy of how we should be as an individual, how we should manage our family as a Sangh family, how as a Sangh Sevak we should conduct our business. These things will remain with us forever. Those who have seen him have experienced this. They will narrate these things,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief stated that Menon came late to the Sangh, but became one with it immediately.

“He came late to the Sangh. However, he immediately became one with the Sangh. He understood Sangh not as a movement, not as an organisation, not as an activity, but as a sadhana,” Bhagwat added. Menon passed away on October 11 in Kochi at the age of 86. Sangh workers could meet him at any time.