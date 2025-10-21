SIT questions Potti’s friend who took Sabarimala gold sheets to Bengaluru

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday summoned Ananthasubrahmaniam, who had received the gold sheets used on the dwarapalaka idols and the door frames on behalf of Unnikrishnan Potti and took them to Bengaluru.

Though Potti was supposed to receive the sheets from Sabarimala and take it to Smart Creations, a Chennai-based firm engaged in gold-plating, he deputed his friend Ananthasubrahmaniam to perform the task. As per the mahasar prepared by the then Sabarimala executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar on July 19, 2019, the artefacts weighing 42.8 kg was received by Ananthasubrahmaniam and taken to his residence in Bengaluru.

Sources said he told the SIT that the artefacts were kept at his residence for a few days before being sent to Hyderabad for maintenance work at a firm owned by a smith named Nagesh, an accomplice of Potti. There was an undue delay in transferring the artefacts from Hyderabad to Chennai and the SIT reportedly collected Ananthasubrahmaniam’s statements in that regard. Ananthasubrahmaniam has not been arraigned as an accused in the two cases registered by the SIT, with the probe team yet to take a call on whether he should be arrested, sources said.