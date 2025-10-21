Thantri writes to TDB to settle horse idol row

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has written to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) requesting to take back the old vaaji vaahanam (horse idol) from him. The move comes amid renewed controversy surrounding the removal of the vaaji vaahanam and allegations that the thantri had taken possession of it without authorisation. The letter was submitted to the Sabarimala executive officer on October 11 and later forwarded to the TDB for further action.

The issue resurfaced after reports linked it indirectly to the row over the Sabarimala gold theft investigation. Earlier this month, social media platforms and sections of the media widely circulated the allegation that the thantri had “illegally taken away” the vaaji vaahanam after it was replaced at the old kodi maram (flag mast) on the temple premises in 2018.

Reacting to the controversy, Rajeevaru clarified on October 8 that the ritual practice at Sabarimala, in line with temple customs, allows the thantri to retain the replaced vaaji vaahanam as part of his traditional rights. “When a vaahanam is replaced, the old one goes to the thantri’s possession rights,” he had said.

However, his explanation failed to convince certain outfits which announced a series of protests, accusing him of misusing temple property. A protest march to his residence has been scheduled for November, along with a nama japa yatra and a sit-in demonstration.