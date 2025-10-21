Warning issued to DMO after two years for clapping during anti-govt speech

MALAPPURAM: The state government has issued a formal warning to Malappuram Homoeo District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Yasmin Vayalil, two years after she applauded a speech that criticised the government during an official meeting.

The disciplinary action follows an internal inquiry which found the act “unbecoming of a senior officer,” though it was not intentional. The incident took place during a meeting at the Malappuram District Collectorate, attended by MLAs and senior officials. A speaker made critical remarks against the government, and Dr Yasmin, who had arrived late, joined others in clapping without realising the context.

In her written explanation to the inquiry committee, she said fatigue and lack of attention led to the gesture. “I was unaware of what was being said. Since everyone around me clapped, I too joined them. It was a moment of ignorance, not intent,” she stated.

The Deputy Director of Homoeopathy, who led the inquiry, concluded that the act was not deliberate. The report pointed to her physical and emotional exhaustion after travelling 54km to attend the meeting. The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department has issued a formal warning, which will be entered in her service record.