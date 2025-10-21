Welfare pensions likely to be hiked ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election season is upon us. And, in an apparent move to woo voters ahead of the two back-to-back polls, the state government is considering a hike in social-security pension. Though it is yet to take a final call on the amount, there are indications that there would be an increase of Rs 100-200.

The LDF, in its 2021 assembly election manifesto, had promised to raise the pension amount from Rs 1500 to Rs 2,500. But, the new government could not carry out any increase owing to the financial constraints that stemmed from restrictions on off-budget borrowing by the Union government. The last time the pension was revised was in 2021, when the last budget of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government announced a Rs 100 hike.

“The government has not made any final decision so far. But there would be an increase shortly. The poll promise would have been realised much earlier if not for the Union government’s restriction on borrowing,” a source in the government said. The government is exploring the possibility of hiking pensions ahead of the upcoming local-body elections.