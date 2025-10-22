Echoes of a five-decade-old historic pilgrimage lingers in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sabarimala on Wednesday will echo a historic pilgrimage from five decades ago. Then President

V V Giri was the first sitting Head of State to visit Lord Ayyappa’s sacred abode. As Murmu prepares to step onto the same spiritual path, Sabarimala once again finds itself at the intersection of faith and history.

On April 10, 1973, from the early hours of the day, the forested slopes of Sabarimala came alive with chants and sounds of 1,001 fireworks heralding the arrival of the nation’s First Citizen V V Giri. Travancore Devaswom Board, under its then president B Madhavan Nair, had made elaborate arrangements for the visit.

The President, accompanied by his family, spent over three hours at Sannidhanam, offering prayers and witnessing the ucchapooja. The National Flag was hoisted in front of the TDB office, a rare honour reserved for the Head of State’s visit.